DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old in Decatur was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on Tuesday and is being held at the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center for a shooting that occurred on April 26.

On April 26, Decatur Police responded to a shots fired call at the Concord Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. When they got there, they found a 49-year-old resident who had been shot. Officers considered it to be a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Officials said that Decatur Police detectives got a warrant for the teenager’s arrest on attempted murder charges.

The same teenager was also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Officers said those charges stemmed from a shooting that happened at Lock Stock & Barrel on May 6.

Additionally, officers said he was previously charged with two separate gun offenses in September 2021 and March 2022.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.