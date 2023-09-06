CHATHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – New details have been released about an allegedly racist murder attempt at a pond in Chatham.

14-year-old John Sheeran was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. Sheeran is one of two white teenagers who allegedly targeted a Black juvenile in July.

Two witnesses say they saw Sheeran pushing the victim underwater, knowing he needed a life jacket to swim. They also say a second white juvenile was laughing, and called the victim “George Floyd.”

The victim also alleged stone-throwing and being called racial slurs. Sheeran is being held without bail and is due back in court on September 13th.