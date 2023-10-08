LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – 15 people have been arrested in a major drug trafficking operation based out of Lawrence.

Nine defendants were arrested over the past two days on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and two others were already in custody. They are currently serving prison sentences in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Another defendant just died and three are still at large.

According to court documents, the alleged leader of the drug ring used a social media messaging app to coordinate drug transactions with customers. During the investigation, officers seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl and saw in messages that 14 kilograms were used to negotiate a gun-drug trade.

This is an ongoing investigation.