HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a 15-year-old boy last week inside the Holyoke Mall for possession of a large capacity firearm.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, during an investigation by the Springfield Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU), officers received information that a 15-year-old juvenile was illegally in possession of a firearm in Holyoke. Officers informed Holyoke Police and CINRET detectives about the teenager.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, the boy was arrested inside the mall and a loaded large-capacity firearm was seized.

Due to the boy’s age, his name and charges will not be released to the public.