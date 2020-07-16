15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The North Adams Police Department arrested a 15-year-old Wednesday in connection with a shooting on River Street Tuesday that sent a 62-year-old man to the hospital.

According to North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood, detectives got an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the shooting and arrested the juvenile late afternoon Wednesday without incident.

The juvenile was taken to the North Adams Police Department for processing and booking and then taken to a juvenile detenion center in Worcester. The suspect is scheduled to appear in Central Berkshire Juvenile Court in Pittsfield to be arraigned on the following charges:

Assault with intent to murder

Assault and battery on a person over 60 years old with serious bodily injury

An officer provided aid to the 62-year-old victim on 71 River Street Tuesday night. He was then taken to Berkshire Medical Center’s satellite facility in North Adams and later airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Wood said the victim remains hospitalized but his condition is reported to have improved substantially.

If anyone has further information to provide you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brad Vivori at 413-664-4944.