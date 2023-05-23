WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested in West Springfield Monday afternoon after attempting to drive away from police in a stolen vehicle.

According to West Springfield police, around 4:20 p.m. officers attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra, reported stolen in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, at the intersection of Riverdale Street and Elm Street. The driver refused to stop and continued southbound on Riverdale Street, through the North End Bridge Rotary, and then westbound on Park Street.

The driver, a 15-year-old juvenile, exited the vehicle after he got stuck in traffic and attempted to run away toward Union Street. The juvenile allegedly threw a 9mm Taurus loaded with an 11-round magazine onto the roof of a nearby business.

A detective eventually caught up with the juvenile and arrested him. The juvenile has been charged with the following: