15-year-old girl shot during Braintree shooting, suspect identified

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is facing several charges following the shooting that occurred at South Shore Plaza Friday.

According to Braintree Police Chief Mark W. Dubois, 21-year-old Jose Rodriguez was arrested and is being held without bail for his involvement with the shooting.

Dubois said on Friday, numerous emergency aid were called to South Shore Plaza located on 250 Granite Street after a shooting took place between two groups in the mall around 4:43 p.m. During the shooting, a 15-year-old girl who was a bystander was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dubois added after the mall was on lock-down, police located Rodriguez and a second suspect on Granite Street near the mall. Both men were arrested. A gun was later found in bushes outside of the plaza. At this time, the second suspect found has been released, however, charges may be filed as police continue to actively investigate the shooting.

Rodriguez was charged with the following:

Assault to murder

Assault and battery on child with substantial injury

Reckless endangerment of a child

Carrying firearm without license

Possession of a firearm without FID card

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Discharge firearm within 500 feet of building

Trespass with firearm

The mall has since re-opened and is operating during regular business hours.