BOSTON (WWLP) – The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in the theft of a mail carrier last week.

According to the USPIS, the theft occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Stonecrest Road in Mattapan, Massachusetts on Wednesday, October 18. A brief video was recorded of the incident, showing the suspect grabbing items from the mail carrier on the sidewalk.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6’1″ in height, weighs approximately 220 pounds and was seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. When you call, say “Law Enforcement” and refer to case number 4161188. Information provided will be kept confidential.