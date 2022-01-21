16-year-old suspect arrested after shots fired incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Springfield Thursday after a shots fired incident near Meredith Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers of the Firearms Investigation Unit were conducting surveillance on Eldridge Street Thursday when a group of individuals walked out of a home, including the person officers were investigating. The group walked down the street towards Meredith Street when allegedly a 16-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and fired two shots. No one was hit in the shots fired.

The shots activated the city’s ShotSpotter system and additional officers were sent to assist. Detectives chased after the group of people and eventually caught the 16-year-old suspect on Pomona Street and placed him under arrest. A firearm was recovered from the incident.

Later in the day, detectives were given a search warrant for the Eldridge Street home and seized a magazine that can hold 10 rounds. The 16-year-old suspect is facing several firearm charges. His identity will not be released due to his age.