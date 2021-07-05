17-year-old arrested for allegedly breaking into several cars in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A 17-year-old was arrested in Enfield after allegedly breaking into vehicles Sunday morning.

Officers received information that a group of individuals were breaking into vehicles in a southern Enfield neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning and were driving a vehicle. Officers were able to create a perimeter around the area and prepared some tire deflation devices in case they attempted to flee.

When officers found the suspects, as expected, they attempted to drive away in a vehicle reported stolen from Southbury, Connecticut. Connecticut policies does not allow police to pursue suspects in a car chase, however officers were able to deflate the suspect’s tires using the deflation devices.

A short time later the vehicle was found disabled in East Windsor. A 17-year-old New Haven boy was arrested and police say two others got away. A shell casing for a handgun was also found inside the vehicle. The 17-year-old was charged with multiple burglary and larceny charges and, due to state policies, released to his parents.

Enfield Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors and do not leave keys inside your vehicles, especially overnight. If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, you are encouraged to contact police and not confront the suspects.