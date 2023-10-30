DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on Friday on firearm-related charges.

According to the Boston Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were doing a firearm investigation in the area of 77 Hancock Street. Officers were aware that this area is a no-trespassing zone and has been used by groups to congregate and conduct illegal activity recently.

Officers saw around 25 people and several vehicles in the no-trespassing area, and as officers approached the group, they all dispersed. Officers saw someone who they knew was possibly in possession of a firearm.

Officers attempted to stop the person who tried to get away from them. After a brief struggle, a firearm was dislodged from the person’s waistband and hit the ground. Officers placed the suspect in handcuffs, and the firearm was determined to be a Ghost Gun with a laser sight attachment with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.

During the investigation, officers found a discarded black shoulder bag underneath a shelf inside the Laundry Mat next door to the no-trespassing area. Officers recovered from inside the bag a loaded SigSauer P365 with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine. Officers also found two loose rounds of 9mm ammunition, and small plastic bags believed to be marijuana and crack cocaine.

The 17-year-old man was arrested and charged with:

Delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm.

Delinquent to wit unlawful possession of ammunition.