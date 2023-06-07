REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for the double shooting at Revere Beach Boulevard over Memorial Day weekend.

Preliminary investigation states that the shooting took place on May 28 and occurred during a large fight and that shots were fired into a group of people. It is also possible that the woman was not the intended victim of the shooting.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that the first shooting took place at approximately 7:11 p.m., where a 17-year-old woman was shot in the lower body. The woman was sent to the Massachusetts General Hospital for their injuries.

A second shooting happened at approximately 8:05 p.m., where two victims were injured. A 51-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her legs and was also sent to Massachusetts General Hospital. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. A 17-year-old boy was grazed by a gunshot, and he declined to be taken to a hospital.

The State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section worked with detectives to find the suspect. He is scheduled for his dangerousness hearing next Monday in Chelsea District Court.