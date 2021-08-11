17-year-old arrested in Springfield for possession of firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A stolen firearm was seized in Springfield Tuesday night after an investigation of a suspect in possession of a firearm.

According to a news release from Springfield Police Department’s Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit received information that a juvenile was in possession of a firearm.

Detectives located the suspect in the passenger seat of a car on Ronald Drive at around 7 p.m. The 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and is facing firearms charges after he was allegedly found in possession with a gun in his pants pocket. The gun was reported stolen in North Carolina.

Giovanni Charles (Springfield Police Department)

The driver, 21-year-old Giovanni Charles of Springfield has been charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Charles was previously arrest in August 2020 on firearms charges.