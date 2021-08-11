17-year-old arrested in Springfield for possession of firearm

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A stolen firearm was seized in Springfield Tuesday night after an investigation of a suspect in possession of a firearm.

According to a news release from Springfield Police Department’s Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit received information that a juvenile was in possession of a firearm.

Detectives located the suspect in the passenger seat of a car on Ronald Drive at around 7 p.m. The 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and is facing firearms charges after he was allegedly found in possession with a gun in his pants pocket. The gun was reported stolen in North Carolina.

Giovanni Charles
Giovanni Charles (Springfield Police Department)

The driver, 21-year-old Giovanni Charles of Springfield has been charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Charles was previously arrest in August 2020 on firearms charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today