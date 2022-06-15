HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are investigating a shots fired incident on Lower Westfield Road early Wednesday morning.

Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News police were called to the area of 95 Lower Westfield Road around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning after reports of automatic gunfire. Police secured the area and found 18 spent casings on the roadway. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Anyone with information about the shots fired incident is asked to contact Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your message.