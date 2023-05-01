SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police seized two illegal firearms, including one ghost gun, in Springfield.
The Springfield Police Firearms Investigative Unit (FIU) have been investigating 18-year-old Noah Torres of Springfield for several weeks for illegal firearms. On Saturday, detectives received information that Torres allegedly was in possession of a firearm. Torres was seen driving a vehicle and police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Carew and Liberty Streets.
As police approached the vehicle, they could see two firearms sitting on Torres’ lap. Officers seized a firearm stolen out of Georgia, a large-capacity ghost gun, a 30-round magazine and six bags of heroin.
Torres was arrested and is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License (2 Counts)
- Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Firearm Violation with 2 Prior/Violent Drug Crimes
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card – 2nd Offense
- Possession of a Class a Drug
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200