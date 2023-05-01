SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police seized two illegal firearms, including one ghost gun, in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigative Unit (FIU) have been investigating 18-year-old Noah Torres of Springfield for several weeks for illegal firearms. On Saturday, detectives received information that Torres allegedly was in possession of a firearm. Torres was seen driving a vehicle and police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Carew and Liberty Streets.

As police approached the vehicle, they could see two firearms sitting on Torres’ lap. Officers seized a firearm stolen out of Georgia, a large-capacity ghost gun, a 30-round magazine and six bags of heroin.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Torres was arrested and is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License (2 Counts)
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
  • Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
  • Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
  • Firearm Violation with 2 Prior/Violent Drug Crimes
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card – 2nd Offense
  • Possession of a Class a Drug
  • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200