SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police seized two illegal firearms, including one ghost gun, in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigative Unit (FIU) have been investigating 18-year-old Noah Torres of Springfield for several weeks for illegal firearms. On Saturday, detectives received information that Torres allegedly was in possession of a firearm. Torres was seen driving a vehicle and police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Carew and Liberty Streets.

As police approached the vehicle, they could see two firearms sitting on Torres’ lap. Officers seized a firearm stolen out of Georgia, a large-capacity ghost gun, a 30-round magazine and six bags of heroin.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Torres was arrested and is charged with the following: