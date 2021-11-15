18-year-old arrested on firearm charges after rifle seized while walking on Main Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit conducted an illegal firearms investigation that yielded the seizure of an illegal rifle.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday November 13th shortly before midnight police saw two people walking on the 3100 block of Main Street. Police reportedly saw 18-year-old Angel Suastegui, holding an object against his waist consistent with a person attempting to hide firearm.

Riffle seized by Springfield Police Department. Courtesy Springfield Police Department.

Detectives then apprehended Suastegui and a 17-year-old juvenile male before recovering a loaded rifle from Suastegui’s waistband. Both Suastegui and the minor were arrested.

Suastegui reportedly has open firearms charges in Greenfield District Court and New York State.

Suastegui of Springfield is charged with: