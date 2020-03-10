Breaking News
Mittineague School in West Springfield closed for deep cleaning as precaution against coronavirus

18-year-old from Holyoke pleads guilty to distributing heroin

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
springfield federal courthouse_445806

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield Monday to distributing heroin.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 18-year-old Alexis Santana pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute heroin.

According to court records, Santana sold heroin on October 7, 2019, in Holyoke.

Santana’s sentencing is scheduled for June 30. The charge of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million dollar fine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories