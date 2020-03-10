18-year-old from Holyoke pleads guilty to distributing heroin

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield Monday to distributing heroin.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 18-year-old Alexis Santana pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute heroin.

According to court records, Santana sold heroin on October 7, 2019, in Holyoke.

Santana’s sentencing is scheduled for June 30. The charge of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million dollar fine.