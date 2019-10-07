18-year-old woman arrested in connection with Springfield stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a woman Friday night in connection with the Belmont Avenue stabbing in Springfield on October 1.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 8:40 p.m. 18-year-old Nyarilyn Cotto was arrested on an arrest warrant at 125 Alderman Street.

On October 2, Cotto allegedly stabbed a female on the 500 block of Belmont Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Walsh said Cotto also kicked over a stroller with a baby inside it.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

Cotto was charged with the following: