19-year-old man shot in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in West Springfield Wednesday night.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 11:15 p.m. officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Colony Road and Memorial Avenue. Officers were unable to locate any evidence in the area.

At around 11:45 p.m., police were called to a report of a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The man knocked on the door to an apartment approximately 1-quarter mile east looking for help. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center and doctors performed emergency surgery, he is in critical, but stable condition and expected to be okay.

If you have any information you are asked to call the West Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 or text-a-tip to 274673 type “SOLVE” plus the message and can remain anonymous.