19 years since disappearance of Molly Bish

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday marks exactly 19 years since Warren teenager Molly Bish disappeared from her lifeguard post, never to be seen alive again.

The sixteen year-old vanished after being dropped off at Comins Pond on the morning of June 27, 2000.



Molly’s whereabouts remained a mystery for nearly three years, until her body was found in a wooded area of Palmer. Her killer, however, has never been brought to justice.

Since Molly’s disappearance, her parents, John and Magi Bish, have become advocates for child safety, as well as for other parents of missing children. They founded the Molly Bish Center for the Protection of Children and the Elderly in cooperation with Anna Maria College in Paxton.