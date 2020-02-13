2 additional MS-13 gang members from Maryland sentenced for murders

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Two MS-13 gang members from Silver Spring, Maryland were sentenced to 27 years each in federal prison this week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Maryland.

28-year-old Jose Alberto Sibrian Garcia, a.k.a Chango and 29-year-old Carlos Hernandez Diaz, a.k.a Positivo were sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar on a federal racketeering charge, authorities said.

According to their plea agreements, both men conspired with other MS-13 members to engage in murders, conspiracies to commit murder, attempted murders, extortion, robbery, and drug trafficking, the attorney’s office said. They were connected to incidents reported in Wheaton, Maryland and Frederick, Maryland.

IHernandez Diaz said in a plea agreement that he and other MS-13 members killed a victim in April 2017 in Frederick. He said they confirmed the victim was a rival gang member, and had the victim brought to Frederick City Watershed off Gambrill Park Road, where they had dug a grave and gathered weapons. The plea agreement said Hernandez Diaz and other gang members attacked the victim with a machete and knives until he was dead. Authorities said they found the victim’s remains two months later.

Sibrian Garcia admitted to committing a murder with other MS-13 gang members in Wheaton in March 2017, the attorney’s office said. They brought the victim from Annapolis, Maryland to Wheaton Regional Park where a grave was already dug and weapons assembled. Sibrian Garcia and the other members attacked the victim with a machete and knives until the victim died, according to Sibrian Garcia. The plea agreement stated the cause of death was deemed a homicide. According to authorities, the victim suffered numerous blunt and sharp force traumas, his head had been severed, and his heart had been removed.

“Together, working with our civic and community partners, the law enforcement community will be relentless in our pursuit of these gang members until our streets are safe from the scourge of MS-13,” said Jennifer Boone, Special Agent in Charge of the Baltimore Field Office of the FBI.

The defendants admitted that the murders as well as other incidents of attempted murder and assault, was intended to maintain and increase the status of MS-13 and allow members to maintain or increase their status within the gang, the attorney’s office said. From 2016 and 2017, respectively, Sibrian Garcia and Hernandez Diaz were members and associates of the Fulton Locotes Salvatrucha clique of MS-13, according to the attorney’s office.

Carlos Alas Brizuela. Photo courtesty: Frederick Police Department

On Monday, MS-13 gang member Carlos Alas Brizuela was also sentenced for murders in Frederick and Wheaton. Brizuela and 12 other defendants have so far pleaded guilty to the crimes related to MS-13 gang activities. A total of 29 defendants have been charged, the attorney’s office said.

The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations both have nationwide tiplines that you can call to report what you know about MS-13 activity. You can reach the FBI at 1-866-STP-MS13 (1-866-787-6713), or you can call HSI at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.