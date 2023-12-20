LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested in Ludlow Tuesday after reports of packages being stolen from resident’s home.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, On Monday officers received a report from a Ludlow resident that someone had taken a package from their home. That resident was able to provide police with a photo of the suspected vehicle, a 2010 Honda Odyssey.

Then on Tuesday around 5:09 p.m., police received another report of a package theft from another Ludlow resident. The suspected vehicle was later seen around 8:09 p.m. in the area of East Street and then on Cedar Street.

Officers arriving at Cedar Street found the suspected vehicle and observed a passenger of the car run onto a property and run back into the vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained all four people inside. A package with the address of the previous home was in plain sight inside the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and found more packages with different addresses not associated with anyone inside the vehicle. In total, more than 20 items were found and believed to have been stolen from people’s properties, including several items that were outside of their packaging. An airsoft pistol was also seized.

It was also discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the city of Holyoke. All four people inside the vehicle were arrested. They have been charged with the following:

J’Annie CarruciniI, 18, of Springfield:

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,200

Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

Trespassing

Breaking and Entering into a Building in the Nighttime (Felony)

Use of Motor Vehicle without Authority

Larceny from a Building

Use of Motor Vehicle in Felony/Larceny

Conspiracy

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Emmanuel Diaz, 19, of Three Rivers:

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,200

Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

Trespassing

Breaking and Entering into a Building in the Nighttime (Felony)

Larceny from a Building

Conspiracy

A 16-year-old boy from Three Rivers and a 13-year-old boy from Three Rivers were also arrested for Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,200.

“I want to commend the excellent police work by the involved police officers, detectives, and supervisors, that worked to locate and apprehend these four individuals over the course of the past two evenings,” said Chief Valadas. “I also want to add that the system of license plate readers that we have operating in Ludlow were critical in locating the involved stolen motor vehicle and the culprits. Police Officers will return as many stolen packages as can be identified back to their owners before Christmas.”

Both Carrucini and Diaz were arraigned in Palmer District Court Wednesday morning and will be held on $10,000 bail. The two teen boys will appear in Palmer District Court on January 12.