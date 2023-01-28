Photo courtesy of the Monson Police Department

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Police Department executed a search warrant at a suspect’s address in Monson after receiving information that Methamphetamine was being distributed at a residence.

According to the Monson Police Department, on January 25th, suspected methamphetamine, three firearms (two of which had defaced serial numbers), a replica firearm, and multiple rounds of ammunition were seized from a residence in Monson after a several-week investigation.

Laurie B. Lincoln, 38, of Monson was arrested and charged with:

• 3 counts of distribution of methamphetamine

• Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Conspiracy to violate the drug law

• 3 counts of possession of a firearm without an FID/LTC

• 2 counts of receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number

• Possession of ammunition without an FID/LTC

• Possession of a large-capacity feeding device

• 3 counts of improper storage of a firearm

• Operating after suspension

• MV operator refuses to identify self

• MV operator exhibits the license of another and an active default warrant.

Lincoln was held without the right to bail.

Michael B. Samek, Jr., 36, of Monson, was charged with:

• Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Conspiracy to violate the drug law

• 3 counts of possession of a firearm without an FID/LTC

• 2 counts of receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number

• Possession of ammunition without an FID/LTC

• Possession of a large-capacity feeding device

• 3 counts of improper storage of a firearm

He was held on $25,000.00 cash bail.

The Warren Police Department, Palmer Police Department, Ware Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, and members of the Clandestine Drug Lab Enforcement Team assisted with this investigation.