2 Florida children break into dead man’s home and steal World War-era weapons, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two children were arrested Wednesday after deputies said they broke into a dead man’s home and stole his WWI and WWII-ear weapons last month.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said a 13- and a 14-year-old boy broke into a dead man’s home on Saddle Ridge Road in New Port Richey July 21 and stole several WWI and WWII firearms, explosives and collectibles.

Deputies discovered the weapons 23 days later, at a home on Miramar Street around 9 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, a bomb squad was called to investigate.

The scene was later declared safe, as the weapons were determined not to be live or contain any ammunition.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested the two children around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday for burglary.

The 14-year-old reportedly provided deputies a full confession and written statement.