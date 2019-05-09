2 men added to Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list for Springfield shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men allegedly involved in two separate shootings in Springfield have been added to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted Fugitives list.

State Police told 22News on Thursday, 18-year-old Daniel Rodriguez and 21-year-old Aleczander Liriano are actively being sought by the department’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Springfield Police.

Rodriguez is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a witness and unlawful carrying of a loaded gun. The charges Rodriguez is wanted for are all in connection with a shooting on Dwight Street on July 28, 2018.

Springfield Police were called to Dwight St. where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his neck. The man shot survived his injuries but was paralyzed from the chest down. An arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez’s arrest in January 2019, after police identified him as the suspected shooter.

Rodriguez is a member of the Worthy Boys Posse street gang, according to State Police, who believe he is actively trying to evade them. State Police say Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a light skin Hispanic, about 5’11 tall, weighs 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of the word “Kailiane” on his left forearm. Rodriguez is also known as “Bebo,” “X,” and “Dex.”

Liriano is wanted on charges of assault and battery with a firearm, armed robbery, and discharging a gun within 500 ft of a building after a woman was shot on the morning of March 5, 2019, at the intersection of Dickinson Street and Lansing Place.

The woman, who was shot in the torso, survived her serious injuries. An arrest warrant was issued for Liriano after investigators determined that he allegedly shot the woman during a street robbery. He is also wanted on a separate warrant for breaking and entering.

Police also believe Liriano is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. State Police say he has ties throughout western Massachusetts. Liriano is described as a light skin Hispanic about 6’2 tall, about 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown/hazel eyes. He goes by other names including “Alec,” “Krazy,” and “Crazy.”

Liriano has two tattoos; the word “Amparo” on is left forearm and the word “Moe” on his left wrist. He also has a small scar on one of his hands.

If you see either of these suspects, you are asked not to approach them, but instead, call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE (1800-527-8873).

