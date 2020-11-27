2 shot in New Bedford, suspect in custody

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police in New Bedford are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

Police say the victims of the shooting reported at about 10:30 a.m. Friday were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

Police say while attempting to take a male suspect into custody, the suspect fired on police. No officers were harmed and the suspect was captured. Police identified him as 18-year-old John Zell, of Marion.

Police did not announce what charges he faces and it could not be determined if he had an attorney. The victims’ names were not released.