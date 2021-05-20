2 Springfield men arrested on several charges after traffic stop in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield residents were arrested Saturday and charged with several firearms, and traffic violations during a traffic stop on I-91 in Northampton.

According to State Police, 22-year-old Joel Rodriguez and 24-year-old George Black were initially pulled over after a trooper noticed the white vehicle they were traveling in had dark tinted windows and a tinted registration plate that was darker than the 35 percent limit in the state.

After a brief investigation, the trooper discovered the vehicle did not have a valid inspection sticker, Rodriguez, who was the driver, had a suspended license, and Black did not have a license.

The two were removed from the vehicle and a tow truck was called after Rodriguez was unable to contact someone with a license to take control of the vehicle.

An inventory search of the vehicle turned up brass knuckles, a loaded gun, loaded Glock magazine, large quantity of marijuana, and a scale.

Both Rodriguez and Black did not have a license to carry a firearm or an FID card. They were arrested and taken to the Northampton State Police barracks for booking. Their charges are listed below:

Joel Rodriguez:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Carrying A Firearm

Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (Brass Knuckles)

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession to Distribute Marijuana (Subsequent Offense)

Number Plate Violation

Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License (Subsequent Offense)

No Inspection Sticker

Window Tint Under 35% Transmission

Fail to Wear Seatbelt

George Black: