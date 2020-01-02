2 suspects arrested in deadly Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police have arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday night on Baxter Street.

Police said they were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m. and found the victim, identified as Cheryl Smith, 54, shot several times in the chest. She was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said detectives later tracked the suspects to a motel room at the Hampton Inn on George Street where they were taken into custody. A 9mm handgun was also seized.

Police say Jack Doherty, 23, of Albany, New York, and Shaylyn Moran, 18, of Pawtucket, will be charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in Providence District Court on Thursday.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene Wednesday night saw officers carrying what appeared to be marijuana plants from the Baxter Street home. There’s no word on what role that is playing in their investigation. Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News she heard the gunshots Wednesday night but initially wasn’t sure if they were fireworks.

“Then, not too long after that, my neighbor told me there were several cops at the end of the street,” Theresa Woodcock recalled. “Everything was being caution-taped at that point.”