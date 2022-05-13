AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)– The Agawam Police Department is warning residents to lock their cars after multiple motor vehicle break-ins across the city on Friday morning.

Police report six breaking and entering incidents of motor vehicles. All of them were unlocked. Also, two vehicles were reported stolen, both were unlocked and had keys in them.

If anyone has information on these incidents, including surveillance video of suspects or suspicious vehicles, contact the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767.