Breaking News
Springfield firefighters working to put out large scrap metal fire
Watch Live
22News I-Team: Police testing new equipment causes concern in neighborhood

Springfield 20-year-old arrested on warrant for firearm charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A 20-year-old from Springfield was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant for firearm charges.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, on Tuesday afternoon 20-year-old Julio Nunez fired several gunshots and struck a building on the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, officers received information about Nunez’s active warrant arrest and that he was on Fort Pleasant Avenue.

Nunez and two other people were in an alley behind 66 Fort Pleasant Avenue and when they saw officers they allegedly started to walk upstairs. Walsh said an officer scaled a fence to unlock it and let the other officers in. They then were able to arrest Nunez and take him into custody.

Nunez is facing the following charges:

  • Arrest Warrant
    Carrying a firearm without a license, 2nd Offense
    Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
    Carrying a firearm without a license
    Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
    Malicious destruction of property less than $1200

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories