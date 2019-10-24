Springfield 20-year-old arrested on warrant for firearm charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A 20-year-old from Springfield was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant for firearm charges.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, on Tuesday afternoon 20-year-old Julio Nunez fired several gunshots and struck a building on the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, officers received information about Nunez’s active warrant arrest and that he was on Fort Pleasant Avenue.

Nunez and two other people were in an alley behind 66 Fort Pleasant Avenue and when they saw officers they allegedly started to walk upstairs. Walsh said an officer scaled a fence to unlock it and let the other officers in. They then were able to arrest Nunez and take him into custody.

Nunez is facing the following charges: