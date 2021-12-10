20-year-old Holyoke man identified as victim in deadly shooting on Sargeant Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting on Sargeant Street Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Damian Alicea-Diaz. Around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night, police were called to Sargeant Street for a report of shots fired. Alicea-Diaz was found inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are continuing to investigate the shooting.