WAREHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for information on an unsolved homicide twenty-one years ago in Plymouth County.

On October 13, 2002, Devyn Murphy was found stabbed to death during an altercation at a house party at 4 Weaver Street in Wareham. He was 16 at the time.

Murphy’s unsolved homicide is featured on one of the playing cards in a deck that is distributed in the hope that additional information about the crimes on the cards helps solve the case.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case or any information on Herbert Dixon, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department, the Massachusetts Department of Correction, the Springfield Police Homicide Unit, and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.