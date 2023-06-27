WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – The disappearance of Warren lifeguard Molly Bish has drawn interest and concern from across Massachusetts and beyond for decades, but 23 years later, the case remains unsolved.

The 16-year-old was last seen alive on the morning of June 27, 2000, when her mother dropped her off at her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren. Her disappearance touched off a search involving more than 200 people but was ultimately unsuccessful. Her skeletal remains were not found until three years later, in a wooded area near Whiskey Hill in neighboring Palmer.

Since then, there have been a number of leads and a few persons of interest along the way, including a man incarcerated in Florida who lived in the Southbridge area at the time of Bish’s abduction.

A white car seen not far from Comins Pond had been one of the strongest clues in the disappearance. Based on tips the Bish family received, it was thought that the car could have been buried at a campground in West Brookfield, but a search in June 2017 using ground-penetrating radar turned up nothing.

In 2021, the Worcester County DA announced Francis Sumner, Sr. as a possible person of interest in the case. Sumner, who had a long criminal history including convictions for rape and kidnapping, looked similar to a man Molly’s mother Magi Bish saw near Comins Pond the day before Molly disappeared. A longtime central Massachusetts resident, Sumner died in 2016.

Earlier this month, Worcester County DA Joseph Early, Jr. announced that additional DNA testing was underway in the case. Molly’s sister Heather Bish, however, told 22News that she would like the case to be handled by the Hampden County DA’s office, as District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has seen success in cracking long-unsolved cases, such as that of the 1992 murder of Lisa Ziegert.