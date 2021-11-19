230 illegally possessed firearms seized by Springfield Police this year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police assisted in arresting a Springfield man after he was being investigated for the past several months by members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday officers arrested 23-year-old Anthony Espinosa of Springfield and seized a loaded firearm. Springfield Detectives have been conducting an illegal firearms investigation for the past several months and learned Espinosa was in possession of a firearm Thursday.

Detectives found Espinosa driving in Springfield and crossing city lines into Holyoke. At that point, Springfield Police Captain Keenan contacted Holyoke police for assistance. Holyoke Detectives were able to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle Espinosa was in on the 200 block of South Street in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Detectives detained Espinosa and found a loaded firearm reported stolen out of Arizona in his fanny pack.

Anthony Espinosa of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

There have been 230 illegally possessed firearms seized by the Springfield Police Department in 2021.