CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested after police seized several pounds of marijuana during a search warrant on Thursday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, ATF, and Chicopee Police have been investigating 32-year-old Francisco Perez for several weeks for the illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal distribution of narcotics.

Detectives conducted surveillance as Perez traveled through Springfield to Chicopee. At around 3:45 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Yelle Street in Chicopee and arrested Perez. A search warrant was then conducted at a home on Dickinson Street in Chicopee at around 9:20 p.m.

Police seized a ghost gun, three magazines, approximately 25 pounds of marijuana, and more than $11,000. Perez is charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Springfield police expect additional firearm charges are being sought through Chicopee District Court due to the evidence located during the search warrant.