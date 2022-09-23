CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested after police seized several pounds of marijuana during a search warrant on Thursday.
According to the Springfield Police Department, members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, ATF, and Chicopee Police have been investigating 32-year-old Francisco Perez for several weeks for the illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal distribution of narcotics.
Detectives conducted surveillance as Perez traveled through Springfield to Chicopee. At around 3:45 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Yelle Street in Chicopee and arrested Perez. A search warrant was then conducted at a home on Dickinson Street in Chicopee at around 9:20 p.m.
Police seized a ghost gun, three magazines, approximately 25 pounds of marijuana, and more than $11,000. Perez is charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug.
Springfield police expect additional firearm charges are being sought through Chicopee District Court due to the evidence located during the search warrant.