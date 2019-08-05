26 years later, Holly Piirainen’s family still seeking answers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marks the 26th anniversary of the disappearance of Holly Piirainen.

Twenty-six years later, Piirainen’s family is still searching for answers about her murder.

Holly was vacationing with her father and other family members at a cottage in Sturbridge when she disappeared. According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, her father last saw her heading toward a residence in the Allen and South Shore Roads area to play with puppies.

When she did not return, her father started searching immediately and reported her missing. During his search, he found her sneaker on South Shore Road.

A massive search was conducted by local and state police as well as assistance from other departments.

Holly’s remains were eventually found by hunters in a wooded area off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield, Massachusetts, on October 23, 1993.

“The Piirainen family has been coping with this tragedy for twenty-six years. Along with Holly’s family, I, members of my office, and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the case have never stopped investigating to bring justice to Holly and her family. We continue to ask members of the public who may have any information please contact us.” Anthony D. Gulluni, Hampden District Attorney

Anyone with information regarding Piirainen’s disappearance is asked to reach out to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the DA’s office at (413) 505-5993.

