SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the past two weeks, more than 27 illegal off-highway vehicles and dirt bikes have been obtained by the Springfield Police Department. Springfield officers seized 13 of these vehicles during the week of March 20th and 14 the week of March 13th within three different details.

Springfield Police Officers along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Massachusetts State Police made one arrest and seized two dirt bikes on Tuesday March 22nd.

Springfield Police Officers under the direction of Lt. Julio Toledo made two arrests and seized two off-highway vehicles on Wednesday March 23rd.

Springfield Police Officers under the direction of Lt. Toledo and members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department seized nine dirt bikes and made four arrests on Friday March 25th.

18 year old Manuel Reyes of Springfield was arrested on March 22 on Carew Street and is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation·

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Resisting Arrest

Removing Altering Motor Vehicle V.I.N.

27 year old Jose Sandoval-Baez of Springfield was arrested on March 23 on Bridge Street and is charged with:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Refusal to Submit

No Inspection Sticker

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Helmet Violation

Violation of DPW Posted Sign

A 17 year old Juvenile was arrested on March 23 on Morgan Street

27 year old Luis Torres-Olivero of Springfield was arrested on March 25 on Jenness Street and is charged with:

Harsh and Objectionable Noise – Motor Vehicle

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Motorcycle Equipment Violation

Forge/Misuse RMV Document

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Modified Exhaust

27 year old Harry Davila of Holyoke was arrested on March 25 on Jenness Street and is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Unregistered

Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

23 year old Jean Carlos Diaz of Holyoke was arrested on March 25 on Jenness Street and is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Unregistered

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Forge/Misuse RMV Document

Harsh and Objectionable Noise – Motor Vehicle

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

18 year old Jerimiah Savageau of Springfield was arrested on March 25 on West Alvord Street and is charged with:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood explained, “Our officers and our law enforcement partners working these specialized illegal dirt bike details are doing great work and we’re already seeing the results. We’re going to continue to step up our enforcement as we utilize new and different strategies throughout the spring to reduce this quality of life issue. We continue to ask our lawmakers to help us by getting some kind legal measure on the books to allow us to crush any off-highway vehicle that is seized and is not stolen.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said, “Our Springfield Police Department, under the leadership of Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, will continue to partner with the State Police and Sheriff Nick Cocchi and his team on these anti-dirt bike details. Our brave and dedicated men and women in Blue will continue to actively enforce this quality of life issue. I am hopeful that our state legislature will pass our home rule legislation that will allow us to petition the Courts to destroy these illegal dirt bikes so that they won’t plague our streets – I’d love to be the first to personally destroy one! In the meantime, we need the Courts to back our local Police Departments and hold these individuals accountable for their actions and crimes.”