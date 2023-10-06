HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A second suspect involved in a shooting that caused the death of an infant in Holyoke Wednesday will be arraigned in court.

One suspect, 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos was arraigned on murder charges in Holyoke Court on Thursday after being released from the hospital, treated for a hand injury. He has been ordered held without the right to bail and will be back in court on November 3rd.

A second suspect, 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez remains in the hospital and will be arraigned on murder charges once his condition allows.

Johnluis Sanchez (Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

Alejandro Ramos (Hampden District Attorney’s Office)















Hampden County DA spokesperson Jim Leydon said a third suspect has been identified but has not been arrested yet.

At around 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Holyoke police were called to a report of a shooting in the area of the 100 block of Sargeant Street. Upon investigation, three men were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred, and one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved woman, who was seated on the bus.

The woman on the bus, who was pregnant, was treated at a nearby hospital and reported to be in critical condition. The baby, who was delivered and needed life-saving medical services, passed away, according to the DA’s office.

