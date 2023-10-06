HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A second suspect involved in a shooting that caused the death of an infant in Holyoke Wednesday will be arraigned in court.
One suspect, 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos was arraigned on murder charges in Holyoke Court on Thursday after being released from the hospital, treated for a hand injury. He has been ordered held without the right to bail and will be back in court on November 3rd.
A second suspect, 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez remains in the hospital and will be arraigned on murder charges once his condition allows.
Hampden County DA spokesperson Jim Leydon said a third suspect has been identified but has not been arrested yet.
At around 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Holyoke police were called to a report of a shooting in the area of the 100 block of Sargeant Street. Upon investigation, three men were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred, and one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved woman, who was seated on the bus.
The woman on the bus, who was pregnant, was treated at a nearby hospital and reported to be in critical condition. The baby, who was delivered and needed life-saving medical services, passed away, according to the DA’s office.
