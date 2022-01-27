2nd officer-involved shooting in Springfield this month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An officer-involved shooting at a downtown parking garage Thursday morning is the second officer-involved shooting incident to happen in Springfield in the past two weeks.

Back on January 9, Springfield Police Officer Arjel Falcon was stabbed in the face during a confrontation with Orlando Taylor III, who was armed with a knife. Falcon shot Taylor after he allegedly charged at him. Taylor later died at the hospital.

Falcon has already undergone surgery, and will need additional surgery to repair nerve damage he suffered during the altercation on Genesee Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the officer injured in the incident Thursday morning was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for injuries, but is expected to survive. The nature of those injuries has not yet been disclosed.

The suspect was taken to Baystate Medical Center for what Walsh termed “serious injuries.” There is no word on his exact condition at this time.