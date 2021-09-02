2nd suspect arrested for assault involving group of dirt bikers at the “X” in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have arrested a second suspect allegedly involved in the July 5th assault at the “X” intersection.

On Thursday at 6:40 a.m., Springfield police along with State Troopers, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Jacob Rogers of Springfield at an apartment on Girard Avenue, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Police received an arrest warrant on August 2nd after he was considered a suspect in the July 5th assault where a driver was assaulted by several dirt bikers.

Rogers has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, armed assault to murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say on July 5th, they received a report of an assault at the intersection of Sumner and Belmont Avenue. When they arrived they found an unconscious man on the ground suffering from severe head trauma. An investigation revealed a group of dirt bikers had cut off a vehicle driven by the victim. The victim accidentally hit one of the dirt bikes with his vehicle causing a verbal altercation between the group and the victim, which led to the assault.

Earlier in August, Springfield police arrested another dirt biker allegedly involved in the assault, 23-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Menier in Holyoke. A Springfield District Court Judge later found Rodriguez-Menier to be dangerous and was held without the right to bail.