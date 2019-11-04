3 arrested, 1 hospitalized following early morning shooting on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State police arrested three men involved in a shooting on I-91 northbound in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Dave Procopio told 22News, 24-year-old Isaiah Fraticelli, 22-year-old Luis Coto, and 24-year-old Keith Cotto from Springfield was arrested after a trooper observed a car-to-car shooting around 1:03 a.m.

Ongoing investigation near Exit 3 in Chicopee

Procopio said the trooper pursued a high-speed chase after the three suspects by car until they crashed into a guardrail when exiting Route 391 in Chicopee and took off on foot. The trooper saw the three suspects running into the wood line at the side of the road and was able to arrest two suspects. With assistance, officers took them into custody at gunpoint.

Officers seized a loaded Glock 19 handgun that was reported stolen out of Enfield Connecticut inside the car and a Taurus 9 handgun that was found on the ground in the woods.

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, Chicopee, and Springfield Police, as well as two K9s, were looking for the third suspect, Keith Cotto. Officers believed he went into the Chicopee River until he was found at Mercy Medical Center receiving treatment for injuries sustained during his attempt to escape troopers said Procopio.

Springfield police found the victim of the shooting in the area of Union Station at the intersection of Dwight Street and Franklin B. Murray Street. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and remains in dire condition.

The three suspects, Fraticelli, Luis Cotto, and Keith Cotto were taken to State Police in Springfield and charged with the following:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Unlawful possession of a firearm (2 counts)

Unlawful possession of ammunition

All three men are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Springfield District Court and charges are expected to be upgraded if the victim dies from his injuries.