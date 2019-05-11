3 arrested, 3 officers injured after disturbance in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested and three Chicopee police officers were injured after a disturbance in the Willimansett section of the city.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, an officer was called to the report of a disturbance at 20 Riverview Place around 6 a.m. Saturday.

When the police officer arrived he found 22-year-old Jaikeymia McGowan banging on the door and yelling. As he tried to calm her down, McGowan became combative, yelled obscenities and punched him in the face.

In an attempt to grab McGowan to place her under arrest, two other men, identified as 25-year-old Michael Sweeney and 24-year-old Israel Rivera, came and attacked the police officer.

McGowan allegedly grabbed the officer by the throat and attempted to choke him, leaving a cut on his throat.

When back-up arrived the three suspects continued to attack the officers and ignored all commands, but officers were eventually able to gain control of the scene and arrest them.

All three suspects were arrested and are facing several charges:

Jaikeymia McGowan, 22, Chicopee

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Strangulation/Suffocation

Michael Sweeney, 25, Holyoke

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

Israel Rivera, 24, Chicopee

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

Warrant for Larceny

The officers were all treated and released for their injuries.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.