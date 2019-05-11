3 arrested, 3 officers injured after disturbance in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested and three Chicopee police officers were injured after a disturbance in the Willimansett section of the city.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, an officer was called to the report of a disturbance at 20 Riverview Place around 6 a.m. Saturday.
When the police officer arrived he found 22-year-old Jaikeymia McGowan banging on the door and yelling. As he tried to calm her down, McGowan became combative, yelled obscenities and punched him in the face.
In an attempt to grab McGowan to place her under arrest, two other men, identified as 25-year-old Michael Sweeney and 24-year-old Israel Rivera, came and attacked the police officer.
McGowan allegedly grabbed the officer by the throat and attempted to choke him, leaving a cut on his throat.
When back-up arrived the three suspects continued to attack the officers and ignored all commands, but officers were eventually able to gain control of the scene and arrest them.
All three suspects were arrested and are facing several charges:
Jaikeymia McGowan, 22, Chicopee
- Disorderly Conduct
- Resisting Arrest
- Assault & Battery on a Police Officer
Strangulation/Suffocation
Michael Sweeney, 25, Holyoke
- Assault & Battery on a Police Officer
- Disorderly Conduct
- Resisting Arrest
Israel Rivera, 24, Chicopee
- Assault & Battery on a Police Officer
- Disorderly Conduct
- Resisting Arrest
Warrant for Larceny
The officers were all treated and released for their injuries.
