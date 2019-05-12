3 arrested after confrontation with Chicopee police officer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men are facing charges after an alleged confrontation with a Chicopee police officer early Saturday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, at 1:45 a.m. an officer was called to a report of a possible fight at 2041 Memorial Drive where he found a man walking towards the back of a store that was closed.

Wilk said when the officer told the suspect to show his hands, the man began walking aggressively towards toward the officer. At the same time, the officer then heard another man from behind him also yelling.

When the officer position himself to see both men, a car then returned to the parking lot, turning on its headlights to make the officer visible. Wilk said ten other people also started walking towards the officer from the area of New Ludlow Road at this time.

Fortunately, police arrived and were able to help the officer stop the crowd and arrest two men, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Ortiz-Esquilin of Connecticut and 37-year-old Angel Sanchez of Chicopee. A third man, identified as 28-year-old Roberto Sanchez was also arrested on four active warrants.

Ortiz-Esquilin and Angel are charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Angel is also facing an additional charge of threat to commit a crime.

Roberto is being held without bail, Angel was released on $290 bail and Ortiz-Esquilin was released on $140 bail.

