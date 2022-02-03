3 arrested after police find heroin, two ghost guns in Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people from Springfield were arrested after police found drugs and two ghost guns in their possession.

West Springfield Police from the Narcotics Unit along with members of FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force, the Hampden County District Attorney’s SAFE Unit and the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigation Unit conducted two search warrants.

On Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. officers searched a Springfield home and a vehicle. Police seized more than $19,000 in cash, 250 bags of heroin, two ghost firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Abriana Rosario (Credit: West Springfield Police Department)

Jacqueline Rivera (Credit: West Springfield Police Department)

Mani Medina (Credit: West Springfield Police Department)

Three people were arrested, 27-year-old Abriana Rosario of Springfield, 45-year-old Jacqueline Rivera of Springfield and 31-year-old Mani Medina of Springfield. Each were charged with distribution of a Class A drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.