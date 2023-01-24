GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On January 16th, three occupants driving on Route 91 in Greenfield were placed under arrest after Massachusetts State troopers found cocaine and illegal possession of firearms inside the vehicle at a traffic stop.

Trooper Anthony Levigne, assigned to the State Police-Shelburne Falls, was patrolling Route 91 at approximately 10 p.m. that day and he noticed a gray Subaru Impreza with a defective license plate light. Activating his blue lights, Trooper Levigne initiated a traffic stop.

Trooper Levigne approached the vehicle and identified its operator as Richard Meinzer, 32, from Killington, Vermont. Additionally, he identified two juveniles aged 16 and 17. When Trooper Levigne spoke with Meinzer, he observed paraphernalia associated with crack cocaine consumption on the floor of the vehicle.

Trooper Matthew Trombley soon after arrived to assist. Troopers conducted a vehicle search while removing all three occupants and securing them. A combination of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and fentanyl was found during the search, as well as two 9mm handguns. Neither occupant of the vehicle was licensed to carry a gun.

A total of two scales frequently used in the packaging and distribution of narcotics, 113 grams of suspected cocaine, 1,650 packages carrying a combined 33 grams of suspected heroin, and more were discovered.

The three people inside the car were all taken into custody and sent to the Shelburne Falls Barracks to be booked. A bail commissioner was summoned, and Meinzer’s bail was set at $25,000. To properly report the youngsters’ arrests, the troopers got in touch with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. The DCF’s investigation into the occurrence will be aided by these reports.

Meinzer appeared at Greenfield District Court on the following charges:

Trafficking in Fentanyl Trafficking in Cocaine Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws Illegal Possession of a Firearm Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card License Plate Violation Registration is not in Possession

Both juveniles were scheduled for arraignment for the following charges: