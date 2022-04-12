HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested by Holyoke Police for a shooting on High Street that injured one person.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News on Monday, March 21 around 10:11 p.m. Officer Goulding was patrolling on Cabot Street when he heard gunshots near High Street. When the officer arrived to the suspected area, a man was staggering onto the roadway and then collapsed. The victim was shot in the face and bleeding heavily from his injuries.

Officer Goulding secured the area and provided other officers with a description and possible location for a suspect. The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Omar Aristy of Holyoke, was arrested shortly after the incident. Aristy has been charged with:

Attempted Murder

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without a FID

Resisting Arrest

Discharging a firearm within 500 ft of a building

Possession of a firearm during a felony

Carrying a firearm without a license

A&B with a dangerous weapon

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and survived his gunshot wounds.

Two other suspects were later arrested by detectives after an investigation of the attempted murder. Warrants were issued and police arrested 50-year-old Luis Santiago and 26-year-old Kevin Santiago, a father and son both from Holyoke, on Friday, April 8. Luis and Kevin were both charged as accessory to the attempted murder.