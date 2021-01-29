3 arrested for drugs in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Police in Great Barrington say they arrested three individuals related to an ongoing narcotics investigation on Wednesday.

Officers say they arrested Joshua Brendline, 34, and Sherri Simmons, 29—both of Copake, New York—and Aaron Strampach, 34, of Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Police say these arrest stemmed from two separate motor vehicle stops early Wednesday afternoon. Along with the traffic stops, police also executed a search warrant on a local hotel room and Strambach’s vehicle. They say the amount of a substance they believe is mostly fentanyl is considered “trafficking weight.” They also seized a large amount of cash.

Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti said, “We are happy to get these drugs off of our streets.”

Strampach is charged with distribution of a class A drug and trafficking a controlled substance of more than 36 grams.

Brendline and Simmons were charged with possession of a class A substance.

If you or someone you know needs help with drug addiction, reach out to Great Barrington Police for resources or to be connected to one of their partners who specialize in addiction services.