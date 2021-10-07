3 arrested in Springfield after police seize 3 firearms, heroin and cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A month long investigation by Springfield detectives has led to the arrest of three people for possession of three firearms, heroin and cocaine.
Thursday morning around 9:20 a.m., officers from the Firearms Investigation Unit, Springfield Police Metro Officers, U.S. Marshal Task Force and Hampden County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant on a home on the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Springfield. Before entering the home, two of the suspects, 25-year-old Bryan Fernandez of Springfield and 28-year-old Iliana Berrios of Springfield were spotted outside and detained.
Once inside the home, officers detained a third suspect, 18-year-old Jovaniel Gonzalez-Oyola of Springfield. A search of the home resulted in the seizure of two loaded semi-automatic pistols, a high capacity magazine capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition, parts of an unassembled semi-automatic pistol, a loaded magazine, 87 additional rounds of ammunition, approximately 7.5 grams of cocaine, approximately 22 grams of heroin in both powder and packaged form, and more than $6,100 in cash.
All three suspects were then arrested and have been charged with:
- Heroin Trafficking (18-36 Grams)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (3 Counts)
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card (3 Counts)
- Improper Storage of a Firearm (3 Counts)
- Possession of a High Capacity Magazine
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Violation of a Drug Free Park Zone (Magazine Park)
The month long investigation led by Captain Brian Keenan has been looking into illegal firearms and heroin in the city.