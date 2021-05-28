3 dead, 1 injured in overnight murder-suicide shooting at Windsor Locks home, police say

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor Locks police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead and another seriously injured overnight Friday. At this time, it is being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Police said at 12:53 a.m. Friday, Windsor Locks police responded to a building on Lownds Drive on a report of multiple people shot on the second floor.

On arrival, police conducted an emergency sweep of the building to see if there were any threats.

Officers found three adults, two men and one woman, suffering from gunshot wounds with no signs of life. EMS pronounced all three people dead at the scene. Police believe the suspect is among the deceased.

Police followed a blood trail into another room to find a fourth person seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital for surgery. She is in critical but stable condition.

Another person was found unharmed; police do not believe he is a suspect at this time.

Police said the incident involves a blended family; a couple and their adult stepkids. One person involved was a guest at the house at the time of the incident, police said.

Police are trying to piece together what led up to the shooting. Police were told that there was a commotion of sorts and, eventually, gunfire.

Police said investigators are “pushed to the brink” as they had recently investigated an unrelated stabbing that happened in town last week.

This investigation is ongoing and the scene is still active. The scene is sealed at this time and police are waiting on search warrants.

The Medical Examiner’s office has been notified. State police are assisting.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.