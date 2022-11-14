(WWLP) – A deadly shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night.

According to the Associated Press, the shooting took place at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday night. Students were alerted that there was an “active attacker firearm.” Which warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the northern outskirts of campus. UVA Police are searching for the suspect they say is “armed and dangerous”.

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting last night, on the university’s campus. UVA Police have identified a suspect, as Christopher Darnell Jones, a student at the university.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search for Jones. The university has canceled classes for Monday.

Associated Press contributed to this story.